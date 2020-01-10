-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri sinks 19-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Anirban Lahiri buries a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.