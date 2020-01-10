-
-
Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendon Todd sticks approach to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd lands his 171-yard approach within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, and Matt Jones; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Todd to even for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.