Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

Kirk his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After a 379 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kirk hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to even for the round.