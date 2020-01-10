-
-
Colt Knost shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Colt Knost hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Knost finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Knost had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knost to 1 over for the round.
Knost got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knost to 2 over for the round.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Knost had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knost to 3 over for the round.
Knost got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knost to 4 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Knost got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knost to 5 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Knost's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.