Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Norlander's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
