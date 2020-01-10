-
Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
