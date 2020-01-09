Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's his second shot went 29 yards to the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's tee shot went 208 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Frittelli's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 160 yards to the fringe and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 4 over for the round.