Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Garnett tee shot went 154 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

Garnett his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Garnett's 179 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.