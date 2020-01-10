In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Steele's 185 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Steele stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 226 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Steele's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Steele's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 2 under for the round.