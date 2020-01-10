Scott Brown hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a 156 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Brown chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Brown got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Brown had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

Brown tee shot went 160 yards to the fringe and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 3 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Brown's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 4 over for the round.