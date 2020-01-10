-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kevin Kisner's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kisner hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
