Jamie Lovemark shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jamie Lovemark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Lovemark got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Lovemark hit his 128 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
After a 214 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Lovemark's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
