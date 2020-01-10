-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Simpson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Simpson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
