In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lashley's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.