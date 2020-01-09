In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Gómez got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Gómez's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gómez's 215 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gómez's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gómez to 4 over for the round.