In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 142nd at 11 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Brehm got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Brehm's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Brehm had a 365-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Brehm's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 9 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 10 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 11 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brehm to 11 over for the round.