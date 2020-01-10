In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Every hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Every got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Every's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Every's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Every's tee shot went 122 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Every hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Every hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Every to 3 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 4 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Every hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Every chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.