In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sung Kang hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kang's 71 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's tee shot went 133 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.