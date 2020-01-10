-
Rob Oppenheim finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rob Oppenheim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Oppenheim's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Oppenheim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Oppenheim's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Oppenheim hit his 233 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
