Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.