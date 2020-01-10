Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Harman's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

Harman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 194-yard par-3 17th. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.