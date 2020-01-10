Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day in 2nd at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Potter, Jr.'s 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Potter, Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.