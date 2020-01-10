-
Scott Harrington shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Harrington hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Harrington chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Harrington's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
