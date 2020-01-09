-
-
Graham DeLaet shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Graham DeLaet hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. DeLaet finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 second, DeLaet's 192 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeLaet to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, DeLaet hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeLaet at even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, DeLaet suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
DeLaet got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeLaet to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, DeLaet had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeLaet to 3 over for the round.
DeLaet hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved DeLaet to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.