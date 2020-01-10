-
-
Alex Noren rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Noren finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Alex Noren's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Noren at 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.