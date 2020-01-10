In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

List got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.

List his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, List went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved List to 5 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 6 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, List's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, List's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 6 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 7 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 6 over for the round.