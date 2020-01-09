-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Collin Morikawa leads by two at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa carded a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.