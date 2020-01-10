In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Toru Nakajima hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Nakajima finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Nakajima chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nakajima to 1 over for the round.

Nakajima got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Nakajima hit his 123 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Nakajima to 1 over for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Nakajima got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nakajima to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Nakajima's tee shot went 171 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Nakajima had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 4 over for the round.

Nakajima got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 5 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Nakajima chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nakajima to 4 over for the round.