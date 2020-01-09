In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, David Hearn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even-par for the round.

Hearn missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.