-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Features
PGA TOUR players smash fruit in slow-mo at the Sony OpenPrior to the 2020 Sony Open In Hawaii, PGA TOUR players use fruit for target practice. Watch it in high-speed slow-motion on the range at Waialae Country Club.
Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.