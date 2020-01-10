-
Matt Jones shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones drains 15-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Jones rolls in a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, and Brendon Todd; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's tee shot went 169 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
