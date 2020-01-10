Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.