-
-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.