Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Walker had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Walker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even for the round.