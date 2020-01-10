In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

McDowell got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, McDowell's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.