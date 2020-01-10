-
Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor's approach inside 3 feet leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor lands his 145-yard approach inside 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
