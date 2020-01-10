In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tim Wilkinson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Wilkinson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Wilkinson at 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Wilkinson hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Wilkinson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Wilkinson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wilkinson at 2 under for the round.