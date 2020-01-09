Parker McLachlin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McLachlin hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, McLachlin chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McLachlin at 2 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, McLachlin's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.