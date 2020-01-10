-
-
Pat Perez shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Pat Perez hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 1 under for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Perez's tee shot went 143 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Perez chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Perez's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Perez to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.