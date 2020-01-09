Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 173 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.