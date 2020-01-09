In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Trahan's 200 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.