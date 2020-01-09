Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.