Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Sabbatini's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
