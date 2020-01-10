-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
