Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer lands his 185-yard tee shot within 4 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under.
On the par-4 third, Palmer's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
