-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar lands his 167-yard tee shot within 8 feet of the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.