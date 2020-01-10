-
Cameron Percy shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Percy's tee shot went 171 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.
