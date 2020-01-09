-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 13th, Howell III's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
