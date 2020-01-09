Brian Gay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Gay got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Gay had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Gay's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gay's 200 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.