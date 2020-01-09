In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Armour hit his 230 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Armour's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Armour to 2 over for the round.